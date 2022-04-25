OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Medical personnel are on the scene of a crash on Illinois Route 2 between Byron and Oregon involving a school bus and multiple cars.

Route 2 is currently closed between Camling Road and Town Hall Road, according to the Ogle County Sheriff.

Fire officials said seven people in total were taken to the hospital; one with a critical injury. Three of the injured were children on board the school bus, three from one of the vehicles, and one from another.

Officials did not give the ages of the children involved.

