RPD body camera proposal advances to Rockford City Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced that Rockford Police are one step closer to wearing body cameras.

On Monday night, the Finance and Personnel Committee approved a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., for the purchase of body-worn cameras and a digital evidence management system for the Rockford Police Department. The five-year contract is worth more than $3.3 million.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara pushed for body cameras in June 2020 following national unrest after the death of George Floyd.

“Body-worn cameras are critically important to our community and police department,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I am hopeful that the implementation of these cameras this summer will help increase transparency between officers and the community.”

Rockford City Council will vote on the contract next week.