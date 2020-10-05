RPD Officer named in officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police released the name of the officer who shot a suspect Friday night.

Officer Dominik McNiece discharged his service weapon at the intersection of Springfield and S. Main Streets, hitting 21-year-old Tyris Jones three times.

An officer tried pulling Jones over, but instead was led on a chase for nearly 9 minutes until Jones crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car.

Jones tried running away that’s when McNiece fired off five shots.

McNiece has been with the Rockford Police Department since April of 2013.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force has taken over the investigation. They ask anyone who witnessed Friday’s shooting to contact Commander Church Davidson with the Illinois State Police at (815) 987-7844.