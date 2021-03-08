RPS 205 alums recognized in Fine Arts Hall of Fame

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five RPS 205 alums are recognized for their contributions to fine arts. Inductees include an art educator, three performers, and a playwright.

Rather than the typical in-person celebration, this year’s event will be virtual. Participants will also be honored with a special video.

An auction will also take place online to raise money to support local students’ passion for the arts.

“All the proceeds go to the Rockford Fine Arts Coalition, which is a nonprofit organization which raises money to provide supplemental funding for RPS 205 students in the fine arts. Students can apply for scholarships to go to art camps, music camps, anything like that they might need a little bit more funding for,’ explained Jessica Poulisse, the RPS 205 Fine Arts Support Specialist.

The digital celebration can be viewed Friday. The auction lasts through Sunday night.

For more details, click here.

