ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — RPS #205 announced Monday that starting November 15, all middle and high school students who participate in extracurricular activities must either be vaccinated against COVID-19, or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

The new rule applies to athletics, clubs, fine arts and before and after-school activities.

The goal is to keep students healthy, minimize interruptions and stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the school district.