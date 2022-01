ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 is once again forcing Rockford Public Schools to cut back on bus routes.

The news came just one week after the district announced it had enough drivers to have all bus routes active. Administrators blamed the increase in local COVID cases and a shortage of drivers.

Two routes will be unavailable every day, and those will rotate around the district. The shortages are expected to last through the rest of January.

Find a full list of canceled bus routes here.