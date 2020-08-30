RPS 205 delays first day of school to September 8th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School officials announced on Sunday that the start of school will be delayed from Wednesday, September 2nd to Thursday, September 8th.

Administrators say that the decision was made due to technology outages.

A technology outage is driving RPS 205 to delay the start of school from Wednesday, Sept. 2, until Tuesday, Sept. 8. Administrators are concerned about rushing the first day without the appropriate training and preparation for staff in an unprecedented school year that relies on both in-person and remote instruction. Because of that, we made the difficult decision to delay the start of school until after Labor Day. “ RPS 205 Press Release

See the full press release and guidance to staff, students, and parents below:

STUDENTS & FAMILIES: The first day of school is now Tuesday, Sept. 8.

All middle and high school students (6-12) will follow their regularly scheduled start times and bell schedule remotely on Tuesday, Sept. 8. In-person middle and high school students should plan to attend school in-person for the first time on Thursday, Sept. 10.



Elementary students (K-5) who chose in-person instruction:



-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Last names A-K will attend in person; last names L-Z will stay home.

-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Last names L-Z will attend in person; last names A-K will stay home.

-Thursday, Sept. 10: Full attendance day for all K-5 students.

-Friday, Sept. 11: Full attendance day for all K-5 students.

Elementary students who chose remote-only instruction will log on to connect remotely on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and continue connecting remotely the rest of the week.



Early Childhood: Both in-person and remote instruction will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Families will receive more information soon.



STAFF: Teacher institute days scheduled for Monday and Tuesday this week are rescheduled for Thursday and Friday. Certified staff are not required to report to work until Thursday, Sept. 3. We apologize for the last-minute change. Please do not complete any work in SeeSaw, Google Classroom, Schoology or ClassLink until instructed to do so.



REASON FOR THE CHANGE: Please note that our systems and data are safe. We want to reassure our families and staff that this is NOT another ransomware attack. This outage has delayed our technology team’s back-to-school preparations by three days. Announcing a delayed start now allows our administrators, IT team, teachers and staff to adjust and provide a smooth start of school for our students and families.



We apologize for the inconvenience to both our families and staff. We will continue to share updates to help our families navigate the first few days of school. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience during this time. Thank you.

