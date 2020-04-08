RPS 205 graduates raise $100k for healthcare workers by selling Dr. Fauci bobbleheads

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two graduates of Rockford Public Schools raised $100,000 to protect healthcare workers by selling bobbleheads of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the top doctor on the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, has become a national leader in the fight against COVID-19.

Thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, Dr. Fauci can now become a fixture on desks nationwide.

“When we saw you know Dr. Fauci socks and donuts and T-shirts we thought bobbleheads are the highest honor, he needs a bobblehead, let’s get things rolling with that,” explained Phil Sklar of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

The museum, owned by two Guilford High School alumni, created the bobblehead.

“One of the things that’s remarkable about healthcare in this country is just how local it is, and how each local hospital is taking care of their local communities,” said Alice Ayres the President at the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy.

Five dollars from each bobblehead sold is donated to the 100 million mask challenge.

Sales hit $100,000 in less than a week. A check was presented to the ‘Protect Our Heroes’ fund.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order for $25. Orders should arrive in June.

