RPS #205 says weekly COVID-19 testing is beneficial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford students have another item to add to their to-do lists.

RPS #205 announced Monday night that children involved in extracurriculars will need to be tested for COVID-19 every week. The school district said that this is because students that interact closely with others, through clubs or sports, have a higher risk of catching the virus.

Vaccinated students are excluded.

The district already requires students and faculty to wear masks and offers vaccine opportunities to anyone who qualifies.

Leaders said that weekly testing is just another layer of protection for everyone at school.

“This has allowed us to be much more responsive in addressing close contacts, or the need to quarantine students, because we can be so much more responsive,” said Morgan Gallagher, RPS #205 Chief of Schools. “We anticipate that we will have far fewer students that will need to be on quarantine.”

Mandatory weekly testing for impacted students begins Monday.