ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is shortening the time students need to quarantine if they are around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the Winnebago County Health Department is now recommending students stay home and quarantine for 10 days. It was previously 14 days.

We’ve updated our quarantine guidelines to shorten the time students must stay away from school when they are identified as “close contacts” to a positive COVID-19 case. It's now 10 days instead of 14 days, based on updated @WinnCoHealth guidance. pic.twitter.com/EKslvrcOUg — RPS205 (@RPS205) April 22, 2021

This only applies if the student is not showing any symptoms.