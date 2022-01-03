RPS: All January bus routes covered

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district announced that it has enough bus drivers amidst the nationwide shortage.

Rockford Public Schools said that it currently has all bus routes covered for the month of January. They stressed that staff numbers could change due to the pandemic, but are hopeful that further route interruptions will be minimal.

However, the district warned that cancelling routes at the last minute remains an unfortunate possibility, and that more updates and information will be provided as necessary.