RPS approves plan to replace Columbus Day holiday with Election Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday night, the Rockford Public School board approved the removal of the Columbus Day holiday. The day off for staff and students will be replaced by Election Day on November 3rd.

Illinois lawmakers voted to make Election Day a state holiday earlier this year.

Teachers will use Columbus Day to teach students about the federal holiday.

Wisconsin and other states have opted to keep the holiday with the new name “Indigenous People’s Day.”

