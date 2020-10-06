RPS meal pickup extended into evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School students in need of an extra meal can grab one courtesy of the district.

Meal pickup has been extended into the evenings. Starting Tuesday, and on Tuesdays on Fridays after, students can get their meal from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pickup locations include Auburn High School, and Eisenhower, Flinn, and Resa Middle Schools. Full-time, hybrid, and remote studetns are invited.

