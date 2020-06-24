RPS Prom canceled, local business owners impacted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a newsletter issued Tuesday morning, RPS stated that prom events wouldn’t adhere to the governor’s guidelines for Phase 4, and therefore couldn’t be scheduled.

While this was expected for some, others are disappointed new memories won’t be made. The decision is also impacting local business owners.

“We’re typically pretty busy, but this year not so much,” explained Brooke Page of Sara Grace Bridal.

The school district postponed the dance in early April, but announced the seniors’ ‘last hoorah’ won’t happen this summer either.

“We thought we were going to have a second chance at prom this year, but it sounds like that’s not going to be the case, so here we are today packing up our prom for this year,” she added.

According to a 2017 Yahoo survey, the average Midwest teen will spend over $600 a year on prom. Without an influx of student shoppers, Sara Grace Bridal store in Rockford is feeling the effects of COVID-19 more than ever.

Prom season is the boutique’s bread and butter.

“Prom season is a lot of fun. It’s fast paced, the girls always like to look through everything and where we come in is just you know suggesting what the trends are, what would you know fit well with them, color tones for them,” Page said.

While most prom inventory will be stored away until next year, Page says a number of dresses will stay on the rack for teens that want to get a head-start.

“We would like to still be able to have that selection for our customers in the case that they do need it. It’s always a good time to purchase ahead of time and be ready for next year as well,” Page added.

