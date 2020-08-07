RPS reveals survey data, along with other back-to-school updates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–After tallying the surveys on classroom instruction preferences, Rockford Public Schools released an update to their back-to-school plan Friday morning.

RPS found that 51 percent of the student population whose families responded to the survey would choose full-time remote instruction–that’s 9,814 students. The other 49 percent (9,475 students) would attend class.

Administrators say there were 5,952 students whose surveys were not completed by the deadline. Since then, they have received more surveys but will continue to reach out to the rest of the families this week.

Based on their results so far, the school district will assign 20 students or fewer to each classroom at all grade levels. They will also have more than 100 full-time remote-teaching jobs available to their elementary staff because of the rate that families chose remote instruction.

Another major addition is a half-day remote-only option for all early childhood students, regardless of any medical issues.

To review the updated handbook (including information about athletics, extra-curricular activities, fine arts, temperature screenings, emergency drills etc.) click here.

