RPS school officials shed more light on back-to-school plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School administrators spoke Friday at the Winnebago County COVID-19 update. They shed more light on what the back-to-school plan will look like. RPS 205’s superintendent says social distance should be able to be maintained.

School officials say more than half of the district’s students have opted for remote learning.

Dr. Ehren Jarrett says a lot of early education parents chose the ‘learn from home’ option for their students. In-person learning days are staggered based on students’ last names.

Dr. Jarrett says with 52% of RPS students learning remotely, class sizes will be limited to 20 students or less, making it easier for kids and staff to maintain 6 feet of distance during classes, in between classes, and during lunch.

“For example, a school like Guilford High School that normally may have 2000 students will have less than 1000. And because the building was designed for that the students will be spread out through all of their normal class arrangements with smaller classes so that will allow us to really spread out the students,” Dr. Jarrett explained.

RPS students will head back to class on September 2nd.

Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell will answer public questions on back-to-school procedures on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The video will be streamed live here.

