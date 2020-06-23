Senior prom events canceled, RPS says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford’s high school principals have agreed to cancel prom for the Class of 2020 due to the pandemic.

In a newsletter issued Tuesday morning, RPS stated that prom events wouldn’t adhere to the governor’s guidelines for phase 4, and therefore couldn’t be scheduled:

“Our state is expected to move into Phase 4 at the end of this month, and — according to the governor’s guidelines — that would allow for gatherings of 50 people or fewer. Unfortunately that limit will not allow us to host the senior prom events we had hoped for our students.”

Administrators say they are disappointed for the cancellation, but have enjoyed creating non-traditional events for the 2020 class over the past few months.

“We enjoyed visiting our students to place yard signs to recognize them, getting our staff together for a special drive up diploma pickup, and putting together our virtual graduation ceremonies. Of course none of this is the same as hosting our traditional in-person big events for our senior class, but we enjoyed creating these special memories for the Class of 2020.”

