ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than two dozen public schools seniors were named Rockford University’s “Education Pathway Scholars.”

It is the largest class since the “Grow Your Own Teacher” program’s creation in 2017. The RU Pathway is a partnership with Rockford Public Schools and Rockford University. Students selected can attend RU at a steep discount, and they then spend their student teaching experience in RPS 205.

Students will also receive preferred hiring for district jobs after college.

“I think this is the most important career because it makes all the other careers,” said Annie Baddoo and Kelly Monson, professors at Rockford University. “But right now we know we have a shortage of teachers, and we also want to make sure that our teachers and students in our community have the very best teachers, and that we’re not just hiring people just because we need them, because we’re hiring them because they are the very best.”