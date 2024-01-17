ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools have spent resources and time to improve teacher opportunity and growth within the district. Staff members presented results from recent recruitment programs showing growth in many aspects.

“The universities are all talking about us,” said Dr. Antoine Reed the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at RPS. “We are their premier place for where you go to find out how to do this recruiting and retaining.”

There are nearly 40 new teachers in the 23-24 school year thanks to the recruiting work. On top of that is 100 teacher candidates on track to join the district as educators.

“We’ve really focused on intentional relationship building with our students, with university students, with our staff that are in those students support positions and other members of the community that have a desire to become an educator that want to get into the classroom,” said Jason Pope Director of Recruitment for RPS. “The path to become a teacher is difficult, and many people, unfortunately, do get lost along that path.”

There’s an educator shortage nationwide and Rockford Public Schools have put in much effort to not be a part of the issue. They’ve teamed up with 19 colleges and have plenty of pathway opportunities for students teaching, really getting them in the door at the district.

“Our LEAP program is an accelerated Pathway partnership with Northern Illinois University to take staff members in our student support positions like our paraprofessionals and create an opportunity for them to bring their teaching license while they’re working,” said Pope. “It removes the financial barrier that many adults who want to go back and become teachers have.”

Staff members say special education teachers are the hardest positions to fill. Something Rockford Schools are handling in stride.

“Every year we start with about 30 to 40 special education vacancies that we often have to get creative ways to fill,” Pope said. “So the LEAP program has been a blessing to fix that. The LEAP program, like I said, has produced 18 of those special education teachers that started this year, and we have another 20 staff members and a second cohort that will be graduating in a little less than two years.”