ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra continues its search for their next music director.

RSO has a show at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this Saturday. Scott Terrell will conduct “The Great Gatsby.” Terrell has designed a program with a blend of the rich musical jazz traditions of the early 20th century.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. and there will be a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.