BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois bull has been captured almost a week after it got loose.

The Village of Barrington Hills announced Thursday that the bull was caught without incident around 3:30 p.m. in the area where it first went missing.

The bull was brought under control by Wesley Bush of 2B Wild Cattle Catching Services, LLC, who the owner had engaged the services of when the bull got loose.

The bull first went loose on August 31i n the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road.

The bull will now be relocated.