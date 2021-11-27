Runners dash to take part in “Dasher Dash”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local holiday run welcomed runners back to Downtown Rockford’s Streets.

Hundreds of runners and walkers pounded the pavement for the Dasher Dash 5K. The route was changed up a bit, as people passed through East State, Madison and Wyman Streets, getting a sneak peak at Stroll on State before the festivities began.

Some runners said how they felt crossing the finish line.

“A lot of fun, right through downtown,” said Brian Hughes. “They changed up the course a little bit this year, but I think it was for the better.”

“Really festive,” added Betsy Branca. “I was happy to run off the holiday food I had two days ago.”

“I’m feeling good, but mostly my ankles hurting,” said Alistair Blanchford.

Once runners crossed the finish line, there was an after party and award ceremony at Davis Park.