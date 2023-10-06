ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been six years since Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. This weekend, runners and walkers throughout the community will gather for the annual outdoor event in his honor.

The Jaimie Cox Memorial 5K will take place Saturday, October 7th in Roscoe, beginning at 10 a.m. at Roscoe Middle School.

The path will take runner on the Stone Bridge Trail.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Jaimie Cox Foundation, which supports veterans, first responders, and underprivileged youth in the Rockford area.

Cox pulled over Eddie Patterson on Nov. 5, 2017 for a revoked license. There was a struggle during the stop, and Cox was hanging onto Patterson’s truck when he crashed into a tree, killing the officer. Patterson died later.