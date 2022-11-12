ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was opening day for Williams Tree Farm, but there was a lot more happening than just finding the perfect tree.

Runner and walkers laced up their sneakers for something with a little more color; “The Jack Pine Color Run.”

“Yeah, I feel great,” said runner Ben Hofmann. “I mean, I’ve run a lot of races. This one was pretty neat because I’ve never done it with color. It’s kinda cool, got it all over me.”

Hofmann, a Roscoe native, laced up his sneakers Saturday morning for the colorful run. Hofmann said that he has been running since high school, but nothing like this before.

“Not only do you get to come out, breathe the fresh air, exercise, but you also get to help people who are in need, which is a great and wonderful thing to do,” he said.

Participants received a white long sleeve, sunglasses and a color packet. Runners and walkers were doused from head to toe in different colored power along the trail, all to make colorful memories.

“Well, we just kinda like to give back, and so we always try and have multiple opportunities,” said Karen Williams, owner of Williams Tree Farm. “So, we have the Color Run that will be given to hurricane relief.”

Williams said there was no better way to kick off the season than with a fun, colorful run that helps others as well. The fun continued with a post-5K party on the farm, with ax throwing, lumber jack food, photo ops and more.

“You know, the past few years have been so crazy that we try, and I think we all are like, enjoy life as much as you can, be with people as much as you can,” Williams said.

Hofmann hopes that the “Jack Pine Color Run” becomes a bigger event that goes all year round.

“I hope there are more runs here,” he said. “I hope they do it seasonally even, because I think it’s a great place to run, and again, a great community, a safe place to do it. So, I look forward for many more in the future.”