Runners raise money for neglected children in 37th annual Heritage Run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Runners hit the trails Sunday morning to raise money for an organization that helps give children a voice.

Winnebago County CASA hosted their 37th annual Heritage Run. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. This year, there were some new features. Runners took their marks at Midway Village and ran for five or two miles.

Organizers tell us running down the path isn’t just good exercise, but helps raise money for kids in the court system.

“It just means a lot that, you know, people are willing to, you know, during these uncertain times

are still willing to help out… and show up and participate,” said Heritage Run chair Leslie Erickson.

More than 100 runners showed up for the run. For more details on how you can help CASA, click here.