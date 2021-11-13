Running to support Veterans

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual fundraiser honored a local legacy as runners hits the ground running.

The Veterans Drop-In Center, 1539 S 4th St, had hundreds of people sign up to run their 5K on Saturday. The race is run the weekend before or after Veteran’s Day every year. This year’s fundraiser honored Pat Ambrose.

Ambrose was the founder of the Veterans Drop-In Center. She died this past June.

Eric Willard, the Executive Director of the center, said that he participated in the race with his daughter.

“The chance to have a fundraiser that brings out over 700 signed in runners is amazing to me, and that’s a legacy to Pat Ambrose again.”

The center is open Monday through Friday.