(WTVO) — The threat of wars overseas could have a financial impact here in the stateline.

A Russian invasion into Ukraine could drive up U.S. gas prices to an all-time high. The U.S. is the largest producer of oil in the world. Russia is the second, churning out 10% of the globe’s crude oil.

If President Biden places sanctions on the Kremlin, Russia could retaliate by curbing oil exports, causing issues across the world. One gas expert said that the threat adds stress during a time when it is already expensive to fill up one’s car.

“We’re also entering the time of year that we start transitioning into more expensive summer gasoline, that demand starts to go up, and refineries are doing maintenance, and just those three seasonal factors usually boost gas prices anywhere from 25 cents to 75 cents a gallon from March through Memorial Day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.