ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois becomes the first state in the nation to abolish cash bail on Monday, as part of the controversial SAFE-T Act.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is set to answer questions from the media at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to explain how the county is preparing for the new law, which would release people arrested for certain crimes without cash bond, prior to their court hearing.

Judges have 48 hours from the time a person is arrested to determine if they pose a “real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community”, and therefore should not get released pre-trial. Some of these felonies include second-degree murder, aggravated driving under the influence, and burglary.

According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities and other underrepresented or impoverished groups, who can’t afford bond.

The original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Feb. 22, 2021, but its implementation was held up after legal challenges were addressed.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets.

State’s attorney’s and law enforcement from across the state filed lawsuits which were consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so any ruling would have immediate effect in all co-signed counties.

The 64 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.

The Illinois Supreme Court ultimately upheld the law, which goes into effect on Monday, September 18th.

There will be a Pre-Trial Fairness Act Panel held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 211. N. Main Street, which will be open to the public.

The objective of the panel will be to explain to the public how this legislation will impact the court system, criminal justice initiatives and the community as a whole.

Hanley, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, Winnebago County Public Defender Nick Zimmerman, and 17th Judicial Circuit Court Chief Deputy Clerk Tom Lawson, are expected to participate.