ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The safest place to be right now may be CherryVale Mall during Northern Illinois Police Memorial Week.

All weekend long, police officers from across the Stateline area will have a chance to meet some of the residents they’ve sworn to protect.

Police will also be showing off some of their vehicles, including a Hummer, police cruisers, and a motorcycle.

The week is meant to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

“This is a way of keeping their memories alive,” said Illinois State Trooper Omoayena Williams. “To let them know we appreciate them and their families. Let them know that we appreciate all that they do for the people of Illinois.”

Officers will demonstrate K9 and bomb robots tonight until 8 p.m.

The three-day event will run Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.