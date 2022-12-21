(WTVO) — After the snow falls comes the shoveling, but all that effort could be detrimental to people’s heart health.

Doctors said that shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially for men 55 years or older. The cold weather contracts blood vessels during this time of year, raising blood pressure. That is added to the physical exertion of shoveling snow.

An intervention cardiologist at Methodist Hospital said that doctors warn to not overdo it if a resident has to shovel.

“One, be very warm and make sure you’re bundled up, and two, I would start by doing the shoveling in small increments and taking frequent breaks, going inside, hydrating yourself,” said Dr. Arvind Devanabanda.

Residents at risk should avoid shoveling snow all together.