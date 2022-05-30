ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Sinking of the Ship” memorial ceremony was held on the Rock River on Monday, to memorialize sailors who have died in battle.

A replica ship was placed in the river for the ceremony.

Navy Club Ship #1 holds the “Sinking of the Ship” event every year, saying it is another way to remember those who sacrificed everything for America’s freedom while functioning as a teaching tool for younger children.

Bob LeMay, the commander of Navy Club Ship #1, said, “I think it’s great they come out to these events like these, particular parades, to see really what the veterans have done for their country, what they have lost for their country and many of them have lost their lives and their livelihoods.”

The Rockford Navy Club Ship #1 is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the first Navy Club in the nation. There are currently only 26 still in operation.