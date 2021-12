ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’re coming up on the last 24-hours or so of Christmas shopping, and Salvation Army bell ringers are hoping you’ll drop some change amid the chaos.

The Salvation Army of Winnebago County’s Red Kettle Campaign comes to an end tomorrow, Friday, December 24th.

Even if you’re not running around town, you can make a donation online.

The organization helps families living in poverty make ends meet, especially after additional financial issues caused by Covid.