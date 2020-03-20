Salvation Army closing retail stores, donation drop-offs accepted

Live Now
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army announced Friday that it will be closing all retail stores in wake of the cornavirus outbreak.

Donations will still be accepted, the organization said in a press release.

The Salvation Army says they hope to reopen on Friday, April 3rd.

