Salvation Army in Freeport cancels community meals over coronavirus fears

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Salvation Army says it will be suspending their congregate meals and gathering programs in order to halt the spread of coronavirus in Illinois.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the organization said it was following recommendations from the Illinois Department on Aging, in an attempt to mitigate the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to older adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that older adults over 60 are at highest risk from the disease.

The Salvation Army says it will be working with Golden Meals to distribute meals, either from a Golden Meals site or via home delivery, with a 24 hour advance notice.

Trending Stories