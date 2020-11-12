Salvation Army worried about fundraising goals due to pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays are a critical fundraising time for many local charity organizations. For the Salvation Army, nearly 70% of its funding is typically raised around Christmas.

This year, COVID-19 has made it increasingly difficult for people to shop in stores, which are encouraging curbside pickup or delivery. The lack of face-to-face interaction makes it difficult for The Salvation Army to receive donations for it’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Dell Lewis stood outside the Woodman’s on Perryville Road in Rockford for several hours on Thursday. Only three donations were made within a two hour period.

Even though the donations were few and far in between today, Lewis says he intends to ring the bell for The Salvation Army, rain or shine.

“It gives my heart a good feeling to be able to give my time, and hopefully that will give other people a chance to give,” he said.

Last year, The Salvation Army struggled, as many customers opted for online shopping. It managed to raise over $300,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign in 2019.

The Army expects about half that much this year.

“There’s a lot of needs out there, and if we can just give some of our spare time, we can help The Salvation Army do some good,” Lewis said.

While the Red Kettle Campaign is one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization, private donors have been helping to bridge the gap this year.

