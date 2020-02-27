Sam’s Drive-In in Byron opens for the season

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Sam’s Drive-In in Byron opened Thursday for the 2020 season.

The classic American drive-in style restaurant is located at 705 W Blackhawk Drive.

The iconic drive-in restaurant with the mounted car out front of it’s location at 705 W Blackhawk Drive along Illinois Route 2.

Sam’s Drive-In offers traditional American cuisine including burgers, sandwiches, fries, ice cream and shakes, with carhop service.

In September 2019, the restaurant was the subject of a burglary. A 16-year-old girl from Rockford was arrested for the crime.

