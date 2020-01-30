Sandwich chain donates $48k to local fire departments

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO) — Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Amboy and Lena Fire Departments.

Lena’s Fire Department used the money to purchase 10 sets of new firefighter uniforms.

Amboy bought a cutter and spreader, used for vehicle extraction and rescue.

Amboy Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Bryant says his department has already used the new equipment in two recent crashes.

“This equipment is great, because it’s not limited to where your fire engines are at. Basically, you can take it off the roadway,” Bryant said. “These tools were made for the new exotic metals, like boron steel. They run on a battery platform, which makes them more mobile. You don’t have to have hoses. You don’t have to carry a pump, just carry the tools and do the work.”

The grant totaled $48,000.

Firehouse Subs has locations in Rockford, Beloit, and Janesville.

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs goes to its Public Safety Foundation. Since its start, the foundation has donated more than $42 million to provide equipment, training, and support to fire departments nationwide.

The Rockford location is adorned with a unique mural featuring the Rockford Fire Department.

