Santa bringing toy shop to Sam’s Drive-In in Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- In addition to the cancelation of the 2020 Rockford Pro Am charity golf tournament, the board of directors announced Monday that they are canceling the 2021 edition as well.

"In April, 2020, the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Rockford Pro Am. Fast forward 7 months, and we have not progressed very far with all aspects of the pandemic. Our event relies on face to face social interaction, and the financial support of businesses in our community to conduct a successful event. As a result, we have made an even more difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Rockford Pro Am," said Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors President Scott Nicholas.