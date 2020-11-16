Santa bringing toy shop to Sam’s Drive-In in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa Claus is making a stop in Byron this weekend, bringing his mobile Toy Shop to Sam’s Drive-In restaurant.
According to Sam’s Drive-In, “Santa is on the inside of the trailer, The kids point to the bear they want to build with over 30 to choose from. Santa will put the bear on the Stuff Machine and then the kids have a foot pedal on the outside of the trailer and they stuff it to there liking! They then wish on the heart and Santa will insert it. This is a amazing way to see Santa this year with out having kids exposed to Santas suit touching many other kids!”
Sam’s Drive-In is located at 705 W Blackhawk Drive.
