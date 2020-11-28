Santa Claus has arrived at CherryVale Mall

Getty Images

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the holiday season in full swing, children can enjoy a visit with Santa Claus at CherryVale Mall.

Jolly Old St. Nick arrived at the mall this morning.

Kids can visit Santa in-person or virtually. For in-person visits, children can sit on a bench in front of Santa and share their wish lists.

Online reservations are requested, to spread out visits and reduce waiting times.

Masks are required for everyone, including Santa.

Virtual visits can be arranged on the mall’s website.

