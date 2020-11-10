Santa is returning to CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Even if you’ve been pouting all year, Santa is still coming to the Stateline, specifically CherryVale Mall at the Center Court.

The man in the red suit will drop down from the North Pole on Black Friday and stay through Christmas Eve.

But there’s a caveat due to the coronavirus pandemic–guests are required to schedule their visit online, social distance, and wear a mask at all times.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

• Monday – Saturday, 11am to 8pm

• Sunday, 12pm to 6pm

• Christmas Eve, 9am – 5pm

Cherry Vale’s other holiday activities–including the Santa arrival party, pet photos, and Santa Cares–have been canceled for this year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

