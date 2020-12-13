Santa makes second trip with Rockford Fire to spread cheer to local neighborhoods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After taking a quick break from working at the North Pole, Santa Claus made his second stop in Rockford on Saturday.

This time, residents on the Southeast and Southwest side of Rockford saw the man in red drive by in a Rockford Fire truck. Santa even got out to pass out gifts to those in the ‘nice list.’

Organizers say they want all Rockford families to feel the same spirit of Christmas.

“I think kids are just excited to get out and parents appreciative of anything they can do to get out and about. Rockford has so many great assets this year in terms of getting out and seeing lights and getting downtown,” explained Kristen Paul at RACVB. “There are still so many things to do to get out and about in Rockford and have a great holiday season with your family.”

You still have one more chance to see Jolly ‘Ol St. Nick next weekend. For details on next week’s full route, click here.

