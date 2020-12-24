Santa surprises children at SwedishAmerican on Christmas Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of Rockford’s youngest patients received a surprise visit from Santa Claus today at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Jolly Saint Nick brought books and personalized ornaments for children in the pediatrics department and babies celebrating their first Christmas in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

