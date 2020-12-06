Santa teams up with Rockford Fire to surprise local neighborhoods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids on Rockford’s east side got an early visit from the busiest guy around this season.

Santa Claus hitched a ride on a Rockford Fire Truck to surprise local children and hand out Christmas gifts. It was part of this year’s Stroll on State.

The Stateline tradition is hosting multiple socially distanced and virtual events throughout the community.

Organizers say it’s important to spread Christmas cheer, especially during the pandemic.

“We’re bringing Santa around to some neighborhoods, and we’re looking to get some GPS tracking for the upcoming weeks, so that everybody can track where Santa Claus will be,” explained Kara Davis, the executive assistant for RACVB.

If you missed Santa’s fire truck neighborhood visit, no worries. He will visit the South side of Rockford next Saturday and the North and West sides on December 19th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

