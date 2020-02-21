Saturday is National Margarita Day!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Margarita lovers can celebrate National Margarita Day on Friday while giving back to a cause.
Lucha Cantina, in the Edgebrook Shopping Center on Alpine Road, is donating a part of every margarita sold to Club Blue Rockford, which awards money to the non-profit organizations Children’s Safe Harbor and K-Fact.
Even though Saturday is the national holiday, Lucha Cantina’s celebrations will last throughout the weekend.
Along with Lucha Cantina, B Jones is hosting a shopping event with proceeds also going to Club Blue. B Jones is also located at Edgebrook.
