ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department said a Saturday morning fire was “incendiary” in nature.

Firefighters arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a fire on the second floor. The fire was under control within 25 minutes, according to officials.

One person was home at the time the fire started, but was not injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.