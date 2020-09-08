Savanna man killed in traffic accident

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (WTVO) — A 40-year-old man from Savanna was killed when he lost control of his car and hit a tree on Sunday.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff, Thomas Downing was driving northbound on Illinois Route 84 around 8 p.m. when he lost control and struck an embankment, then a tree, and then overturned.
Downing was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the accident remains under investigation.
