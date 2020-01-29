Save Sinnissippi committee details plans to save historic golf course

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last year, the Rockford Park District announced it would close the course to save money. Later, after public outcry, the District agreed to give the community an opportunity to come up with alternatives.

The grassroots Save Sinnissippi committee says their plan includes creating “golf leagues”, with one already established with manufacturer Woodward, and plan to do a promotional campaign, saying golf is a great way to exercise and for businesses to network.

Another part of the plan relies on the generosity of the community.

“Anybody that has clubs to donate, obviously clubs are an expense, and if we want to bring a kid or an adult who has never golfed before into golfing and they don’t have the means ,we want to give them the means,” said member Jim McDowell.

Save Sinnissippi has a fundraiser coming up in February. “We Love Sinnissippi”, will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at Park District’s Sky Box, at 8800 E. Riverside Blvd, in Loves Park.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

