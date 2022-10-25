ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School’s newest school board member has been sworn into office.

Tiana McCall took the oath during Tuesday evening’s board meeting. She will represent Sub-district C, the northwest part of town around W. Riverside and N. Rockton Avenue. A graduate of Auburn High School, McCall will be working in the same school district that she attended.

She understands that working together with the board and the public is how goals will be reached. McCall was formerly the Winnebago County clerk, the first African American to be sworn into the position.

She was also vice president of community outreach and strategic partnerships of Rock Valley College in 2020.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve,” McCall said. “I strive to do my best as I state in the oath. I will be a great advocate for Sub-District C and I welcome anybody to contact me.”

McCall replaced Kamrin Muhammed, who resigned in September. Her term runs through April.