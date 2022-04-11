ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is taking steps toward inclusivity with liaisons to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Officials announced the creation and appointment of two leaders to hear concerns. Emily Schmidt, who works on youth prevention and intervention strategies, is the city’s liaison. They said that this will strengthen the relationship between the community and local government. The police department also has a liaison.

Residents can contact both with comments and concerns at the City of Rockford’s website.