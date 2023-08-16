ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday was opening day for the Winnebago County Fair, meaning a new Fair Queen was crowned.

Fallon Perry was crowned the 2023 Winnebago County Fair Queen. Her family and friends were there to see her capture the crown.

The 17-year-old is an incoming senior at Jefferson High School, where she is on the bowling and softball teams. She is also a Girl Scout.

Contestants compete in evening gown, speech, event wear, interview and onstage question. Fallon credits her Girl Scout experience with giving her the skills to succeed in the pageant.

“Being a Girl Scout has involved me in the community in general, because I go out and do a lot of things, especially since I am an ambassador, and it has really improved my public speaking skills and the way I look forward in life,” Perry said.

Remember to say hi to Fallon if you stop by the fair this week.